Pan Gongsheng: The application of artificial intelligence in the financial field lacks unified standards, and the supervision of non-bank intermediaries needs to be strengthened

PANews
2025/06/18 10:37
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0896-0.99%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06402+8.17%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the central bank, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the application of artificial intelligence in the financial field lacks unified standards and global supervision needs to be strengthened. Supervision of non-bank intermediaries is still weak, and the proportion of non-bank intermediaries in global financing has increased significantly. This type of financing is less stable, less transparent, and the leverage level is rising, so supervision needs to be strengthened.

He also said that international financial organizations need to keep pace with the times, enhance the voice of emerging markets and developing countries, and firmly support economic globalization and the multilateral trading system. Pan Gongsheng said that building a diversified and efficient global financial safety net with a strong International Monetary Fund as the core and maintaining the consistency and authority of global financial regulatory rules are the key paths to crisis prevention and resolution, and are also the direction that should be continued.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

PANews reported on August 16th that Manta Network has reached a liquidity agreement with market maker Wintermute to loan 7.5 million MANTA tokens to support liquidity on cryptocurrency exchanges. These
Manta Network
MANTA$0.2272-2.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 19:44
"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage

"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage

PANews reported on August 16 that Onchain Lens posted on the X platform that "Big Brother Maji" reopened long positions in PUMP and HYPE with 5x leverage. In addition, he
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.53-1.56%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00341-6.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 20:24
Whales "set 10 major targets first" to go long on Ethereum, with current floating losses exceeding $640,000

Whales "set 10 major targets first" to go long on Ethereum, with current floating losses exceeding $640,000

PANews reported on August 16 that a screenshot of a whale's position shared on the X platform, titled "Set 10 Big Targets First," showed that it opened a long position
Share
PANews2025/08/16 20:50

Trending News

More

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage

Whales "set 10 major targets first" to go long on Ethereum, with current floating losses exceeding $640,000

The Federal Reserve canceled the special regulatory project for cryptocurrency businesses, and US media reported that the United States relaxed regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model