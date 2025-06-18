Ohio HB 116 “Bitcoin Bill of Rights” Passed Unanimously PANews 2025/06/18 08:55

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Cointelegraph, the Ohio House of Representatives Technology and Innovation Committee passed HB 116 with 13 votes in unanimous votes. The bill protects the rights of individuals to self-custody digital assets, ensures mining and node operations, and provides a capital gains tax exemption of $200 per digital asset transaction.