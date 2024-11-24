Check out 9 DePIN projects that may be profitable

Author: Lockridge Okoth & Daria Krasnova

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) is a hot trend in 2024 and one of the popular narratives in the crypto market. One of the leading projects in this field is Grass, a decentralized blockchain for collecting and structuring public network data. Centralized network.

Grass has recently attracted much attention due to its airdrop, but has been boycotted due to issues with the Phantom wallet. Here are 9 alternatives to Grass.

Rivalz Network

Rivalz offers a unique AI-driven platform that rewards users for sharing and processing data. The network incentivizes participants to run nodes to earn points that can be redeemed for RIZ tokens.

The testnet encourages users to contribute to the decentralized infrastructure of AI data applications and sets a high reward leaderboard based on participation. To participate in the Rivalz airdrop, users must link their wallets and complete social participation tasks to earn points.

Tokens distributed during the airdrop may be used for various purposes within the platform, including staking, rewards, and in-game purchases.

Dawn

Dawn is a decentralized communication protocol designed to enhance the Solana ecosystem, which is approaching saturation. Dawn is positioning itself as a key player in decentralized internet access, with the expected Token Generation Event (TGE) It had previously received $33 million in financing.

While details about a potential airdrop have yet to be confirmed, users can support the development of Dawn by participating in its community and testnet. Rewards are evaluated for connection time, referrals, following DAWN on social media, and participating as a validator node.

Every 24 hours, users are eligible to earn 1,440 reward points. Users will earn points based on download time, activity, and connection status.

Kuzco

Kuzco is a decentralized GPU network optimized for efficient language model processing and powered by a16z. Designed for high-speed AI computing, Kuzco incentivizes users to download and run its software and rewards them for contributing their idle computing power.

The platform offers reward mining, which is an attractive option for those looking to utilize Kuzco’s processing power.

Nexus

NexusLabs is the first zkVM prover network that provides mining opportunities through a simple process: users participate by keeping the Nexus window open. NexusLabs is backed by $27.2 million in funding from investors including Pantera Capital, Dragonfly, and Lightspeed Ventures , which rewards participants with points that can be converted into tokens when the mainnet launches.

To receive airdrops and rewards, users must complete specific tasks, follow instructions closely, and monitor task updates. This is another opportunity to win prizes following the closure of the Nexus Node testnet in late October, marking the next phase of development for NexusLabs.

Aggregata

Aggregata enables users to monetize AI-generated data and participate in its ecosystem. Lead investor Binance Labs has enabled this AI data asset platform to attract users who use ChatGPT and connect their wallets. Participants use ChatGPT to interact and earn Byte points.

The more questions a user asks, the more Byte points they can earn; the quality of the questions may also affect the number of Byte points a user receives.

Additionally, users can earn reward points by using the platform’s extensions and invitation codes. This creates a reward loop for interaction within the Aggregata ecosystem.

Oasis AI

Oasis AI converts spoken language into refined text and rewards users for interacting with its platform. After raising $2.8 million in funding, the project offers points to users who use its browser extension. By accumulating points, users can participate in the growth of the platform and have the opportunity to Potentially profit from data monetization.

At the same time, Oasis AI also provides services such as chat assistant, image generator and speech-to-text. Users can earn OAI by connecting to the network and using existing GPU and CPU resources to power supported models.

Oasis AI is airdropping free OAI tokens to users who sign up and share computing power. Create an account, install the extension, and share computing power to start earning OAI tokens. Users can also earn more by referring friends. Take more”.

Points mining has been available since May, and a recent article on Medium indicates that the Oasis AI airdrop is now available.

BlockMesh Network

BlockMesh is designed for decentralized and secure communication and promotes ethical AI supervision. BlockMesh has an investment of $250,000 and is a confirmed airdrop project. It encourages users to register and complete tasks through its extension, providing points, which are Can be redeemed for future token airdrops or rewards.

Specifically, Blockmesh users can monetize excess internet bandwidth by contributing to the decentralized network. The airdrop is currently in its early stages, and points are accumulated through various activities on the platform. Similar to other successful projects in this space , these points can play a role in future token distributions.

The airdrop program includes a variety of earning mechanisms. These include sharing bandwidth through a Chrome extension, social media engagement, and a referral system. Users increase their earning potential by completing various tasks and maintaining active participation in the network.

BlockMesh stated: "While the exact token exchange rate has not yet been announced, it is expected that points will influence future token distributions. The more points accumulated, the higher the potential rewards during the token distribution period."

Gradient Network

Gradient is a Solana-focused project backed by Sequoia and Multicoin Capital that optimizes computing resources through liquidity staking services, thereby enhancing interoperability between blockchain networks. Gradient joins Gradient’s computing network and downloads its mining Extensions, where users can earn rewards for supporting AI and Web3 applications.

While the airdrop is still unconfirmed and no tokens have been launched, Gradient has launched a points campaign called “Sentry Node Open Beta.” To earn points, participants must register, follow Gradient on X (formerly Twitter), and Install the extension.

Users can also increase their points by inviting friends to receive airdrops when project tokens are launched. Gradient prioritizes fair and transparent participation of the community.

Each user only needs to register one account and install only one Sentry Node on each device.

Navigate AI

Navigate AI provides Web3 data sharing opportunities, allowing users to profit by sharing data on the Navigate network. Navigate has received funding from Kraken and currently has a user base of 5,000 people. Users can download its extension and start mining. The network is its unique The data ecosystem provides a path to monetization.

summary

The aforementioned cryptocurrency airdrops offer viable GRASS alternatives. They demonstrate a growing trend toward using Web3 technologies to create decentralized profit opportunities that incentivize user participation, data sharing, and computational contribution.

Whether by running a node, contributing data, or simply participating in AI-driven platforms, these projects enable ordinary users to participate in and benefit economically from the expanding Web3 economy.

Related reading: After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?