Coinbase insider sold more than $5m in shares over the last three months

2025/06/17 23:59
Coinbase reported insider sales of more than $5 million worth of stock, with CFO Alesia Haas as the biggest seller.

Coinbase insiders continue to offload stock on the market. On Tuesday, June 16, Coinbase filed a Form 144 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting all insider sales. The company disclosed that insiders sold 26,243 shares of Coinbase stock since March 2025. The net proceeds from these sales totaled $5,673,636.

The largest, and possibly only, seller was CFO Alesia Haas. Haas personally sold 21,020 shares in three transactions, one each month since March, netting $4.53 million. On the same dates, ABC 2021 LLC also sold a total of 5,223 shares for $1.14 million.

Coinbase securities sold by insiders since March 2025

These sales appear to be a part of routine financial management by the executive. According to Investing.com, Alesia Haas owned 114,866 shares of Coinbase stock in March of 2025 directly. She also owned 15,673 shares through ABC 2021 LLC, of which she is a sole member.

Coinbase executives continue to offload shares

Management of publicly traded companies can freely sell their shares on the market. However, such sales are closely watched by other investors. Large sales, in particular, can sometimes signal that executives are losing confidence in the company or believe the stock is overvalued.

For this reason, the SEC requires that public companies disclose these sales. However, in a fourth quarter of 2024 investor call, Haas denied that these sales reflect a lack of confidence in the company.

CEO Brian Armstrong has been one of the biggest sellers of Coinbase stock. Armstrong sold nearly $290 million worth of Coinbase shares in 2021, soon after the company went public.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
PANews2025/08/17 17:12
"Big Brother Maji" placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai9684xtpa), Maji Da Ge placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range, with his long position
PANews2025/08/17 17:07
FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services

The FBI has issued a PSA regarding alleged law firms offering their services to recover cryptocurrency funds, describing suspicious behaviors that these firms might adopt to take advantage of the vulnerability of victims who have lost access to these resources. FBI Warns of Crypto Scammers Impersonating Law Firms That Help Users Recover Lost Crypto Funds […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 17:30

