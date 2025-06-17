Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 4,052 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 11,243 ETH

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,052 BTC (worth $427.48 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 2,454 BTC (worth $258.84 million), and its current holdings reached 674,248 BTC (worth $71.13 billion).
During the same period, the nine Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 11,243 ETH (worth US$28.79 million); among them, iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 6,053 ETH (worth US$15.5 million), and its current holdings reach 1,657,200 ETH (worth US$424 million).
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.