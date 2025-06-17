Liu Qiangdong: JD.com will apply for stablecoin licenses in major currency countries around the world

2025/06/17 22:00
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Sina Finance, JD Group Chairman Liu Qiangdong said in a sharing session today that JD hopes to apply for stablecoin licenses in all major currency countries around the world, and then use the stablecoin license to realize exchange between global companies, reducing global cross-border payment costs by 90% and increasing efficiency to within 10 seconds. Liu Qiangdong said, "Now it takes an average of 2 to 4 days for companies to remit money, and the cost is also quite high. After the B-end payment is completed, we will penetrate into the C-end payment. I hope that one day everyone can use JD stablecoin to pay when consuming around the world."

