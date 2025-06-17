JPMorgan Files For “JPMD” Trademark, Fueling Stablecoin Speculation

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/17 17:25
SOON
SOON$0.283-5.28%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06312-1.55%

JPMorgan Chase has filed a new trademark application in the US for “JPMD,” igniting speculation that the bank might soon launch a stablecoin.

The application was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on June 15, and mentions crypto-related services including digital asset trading, transfer, exchange, payment processing and clearing. 

JPMorgan

Is JPMorgan Working On Stablecoin Launch With Other Banks?

JPMorgan’s filing follows a May 22 report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that said JPMorgan and other banking giants are considering a joint stablecoin launch

The WSJ report added that the banks view stablecoins as a strategic tool to enhance existing payment rails and speed up cross-border settlements. These banks would also compete directly with existing, crypto-native issuers, the report said.

While “stablecoin” was not specifically mentioned in JPMorgan’s recent filing, industry observers have already drawn a link between the WSJ report and the filing, igniting speculation that JPMorgan could soon launch a stablecoin. 

The potential stablecoin launch comes as the US Senate advanced the GENIUS Stablecoin Act in a 68-30 vote. Now, it faces the last Senate vote later today. If approved, it will head to the House.

Not JPMorgan’s First Venture In The Blockchain Space

JPMorgan is already active in the blockchain space. While the bank’s CEO Jamie Dimon has publicly bashed Bitcoin (BTC) on numerous occasions, he has championed the crypto’s underlying blockchain technology as a valuable tool for financial institutions.

JPMorgan already has an active blockchain-based interbank payments platform called Kinexy, which has processed more than $1.5 trillion in payments since it launched over 4 years ago. Average daily transaction volumes for the platform also stand at more than $2 billion.

The bank also has a private stablecoin called JPM Coin, which is pegged 1:1 to either the US Dollar, British pound or euro.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
Bitcoin
BTC$118,104.58+0.37%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1259+1.86%
Ethereum
ETH$4,529.5+2.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 17:12
“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai9684xtpa), Maji Da Ge placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range, with his long position
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1259+1.86%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1368+7.54%
Ethereum
ETH$4,529.5+2.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 17:07
FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services

FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services

The FBI has issued a PSA regarding alleged law firms offering their services to recover cryptocurrency funds, describing suspicious behaviors that these firms might adopt to take advantage of the vulnerability of victims who have lost access to these resources. FBI Warns of Crypto Scammers Impersonating Law Firms That Help Users Recover Lost Crypto Funds […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 17:30

Trending News

More

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services

Japan to approve first yen-denominated stablecoin JPYC

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn