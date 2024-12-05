Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.5)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/5 Update:

The vice president of Sotheby’s issued BAN and then issued $VOID, the ultimate concept abstraction: nothingness (15% was minted by himself)

M3M3 Meteora's airdrop to LP is delicious

The number of new base chain meme listings has decreased, and the BSC chain meme trading volume is catching up with SOL

