Davis Commodities Bets on Bitcoin in $30 Million Digital Assets Strategy

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 14:30
Davis Commodities is pivoting into digital finance with a $30 million initiative, blending bitcoin reserves and real-world asset tokenization to modernize the global agricultural trading industry.

Agricultural Giant Davis Commodities Unveils Digital Finance Push With $30 Million Bitcoin and Tokenization Strategy

Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a Singapore-based leader in agricultural commodities trading, has announced a $30 million strategic initiative aimed at modernizing its operations by incorporating bitcoin reserves and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

As part of the plan, the company will allocate up to 40% of the funds toward building bitcoin reserves, with an initial $4.5 million investment in the first phase. This move positions BTC as a core treasury asset to hedge inflation risks while seeking long-term returns, leveraging the cryptocurrency’s strong historical performance, 156% growth in 2023, and over 14% in early 2025.

Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairman & CEO of Davis Commodities, called the $30 million fund raise a pivotal step in Davis Commodities’ journey to redefine the global commodity trading landscape.

In a parallel strategy, Davis Commodities is dedicating $15 million toward RWA tokenization, targeting agricultural staples like sugar, rice, and edible oils. This approach aims to unlock liquidity, reduce transaction friction, and expand market access. Analysts project the RWA market could reach $16 trillion globally by 2030, positioning Davis Commodities as an early mover in this emerging sector.

The remaining $3 million will fund technological upgrades and partnerships to support secure, scalable integration of digital assets into trading operations. This dual-pronged strategy marks Davis Commodities’ bold entry into the intersection of blockchain and global trade, setting a precedent for the commodity sector’s digital evolution.

