Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky waives Celsius bankruptcy rights

PANews
2025/06/17 15:18
PANews reported on June 17 that according to a ruling by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and his related entities will no longer participate in the distribution of Celsius' bankruptcy assets. The court decided to return the funds to creditors first, and Mashinsky and AM Ventures Holdings Inc., Koala1 LLC and Koala3 LLC have agreed to give up their claims on Celsius' bankruptcy assets.

To date, Celsius creditors have filed claims totaling more than $1 billion. In August 2024, Celsius paid more than $2.5 billion to more than 251,000 creditors, but there are still about 121,000 creditors who did not file claims because the amount was less than $1,000. In November 2024, Celsius announced that it would pay $127 million from its "litigation recovery account" to creditors including retail borrowers, retail depositors and its Earn program users. Celsius reached two settlement agreements in July 2023 to exit the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings initiated in July 2022.

Earlier news, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky was sentenced to 12 years in prison for crypto fraud .

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai9684xtpa), Maji Da Ge placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range, with his long position
FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services

The FBI has issued a PSA regarding alleged law firms offering their services to recover cryptocurrency funds, describing suspicious behaviors that these firms might adopt to take advantage of the vulnerability of victims who have lost access to these resources. FBI Warns of Crypto Scammers Impersonating Law Firms That Help Users Recover Lost Crypto Funds […]
