Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the Middle East PANews 2025/06/17 13:06

PANews June 17 news, market news: US President Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the Middle East.