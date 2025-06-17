Sahara AI's total subscription in the BuildPad community round is 877%, with a commitment of over $74 million PANews 2025/06/17 12:05

AI $0.1261 +2.27% JUNE $0.0988 +0.20% SAHARA $0.09497 +3.02%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Buildpad official information, Sahara AI has successfully completed the $SAHARA community round on the platform. The total number of subscriptions for this event exceeded 100,000, and it attracted more than 30,000 KYC certified contributors from 118 countries, with a total commitment of more than US$74 million, and an oversubscription rate of 777%.