The Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations

2025/06/17 11:33
PANews reported on June 17 that the Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations and marking the third consecutive meeting where it remained unchanged.
Bank of Japan: The bond reduction plan was decided by an 8-1 vote. The monthly purchase of government bonds will be reduced, and the total purchase amount is expected to be about 2 trillion yen from January to March 2027. From April 2026, the purchase of Japanese government bonds will be reduced by about 200 billion yen per month each quarter.

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
