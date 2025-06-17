Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $21.3888 million yesterday, and none of the nine funds had a net outflow

2025/06/17 11:51
PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 16, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $21.3888 million, and all nine ETFs achieved positive inflows. Among them, BlackRock ETHA had a net inflow of $16.0811 million, with a cumulative inflow of $5.252 billion; Fidelity FETH had a net inflow of $5.3077 million, with a cumulative inflow of $1.6 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum ETFs has reached $10.561 billion, accounting for 3.28% of the total market value of ETH.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
PANews2025/08/17 17:12
“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai9684xtpa), Maji Da Ge placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range, with his long position
PANews2025/08/17 17:07
FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services

The FBI has issued a PSA regarding alleged law firms offering their services to recover cryptocurrency funds, describing suspicious behaviors that these firms might adopt to take advantage of the vulnerability of victims who have lost access to these resources. FBI Warns of Crypto Scammers Impersonating Law Firms That Help Users Recover Lost Crypto Funds […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 17:30

Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

Japan to approve first yen-denominated stablecoin JPYC