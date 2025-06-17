After two years of dormancy, the old Ethereum wallet sold 501 ETH again, and still holds 8052 ETH

PANews
2025/06/17 08:50
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, an early Ethereum address that had been silent for two years sold 501 ETH again an hour ago, equivalent to about $1.29 million. Currently, the address still holds 8,052 ETH, with a market value of about $20.43 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
Ethereum
ETH$4,540.13+3.27%
PANews2025/08/17 17:12
PANews reported on August 17th that, according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai9684xtpa), Maji Da Ge placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range, with his long position
Ethereum
ETH$4,540.13+3.27%
PANews2025/08/17 17:07

