JPMorgan Chase applies for "JPMD" trademark, may launch US dollar stablecoin and crypto trading services

PANews
2025/06/17 08:17
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Watcher.Guru, JPMorgan Chase has applied for the "JPMD" cryptocurrency trading and payment service trademark, which may indicate that it will launch a stable currency denominated in US dollars, JP Morgan Dollar. The new trademark covers functions such as crypto asset trading, payment, and custody. Previously, the bank has opened Bitcoin purchase channels to customers and accepted crypto ETFs as loan collateral. Although CEO Jamie Dimon once called Bitcoin a "Ponzi scheme," the bank is now rapidly embracing crypto finance.

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai9684xtpa), Maji Da Ge placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range, with his long position
