14,000 Crypto Accounts Swept Into IRS Data Grab—Will the Supreme Court Act?

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 12:30
EPNS
PUSH$0.03904+0.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04137+2.91%
MASS
MASS$0.0008038+10.32%

The Supreme Court is being urged to dismantle a controversial IRS tactic that allowed warrantless data grabs from 14,000 crypto users, redefining privacy rights for the digital age.

Mass IRS Record Seizure Hits 14,000 Crypto Users—Can the Supreme Court Push Back?

A constitutional showdown over the privacy rights of cryptocurrency users could reshape how digital financial data is protected under the Fourth Amendment. On June 13, the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) and Supreme Court litigator Kannon Shanmugam filed a reply brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in Harper v. Faulkender, challenging the federal government’s use of the “third-party doctrine” to justify warrantless seizures of crypto-related financial records. The case centers on James Harper, a Coinbase customer whose data was swept up in an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) probe. According to the brief:

The legal action follows a series of lower court rulings. In 2022, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ruled Harper could pursue legal action against the IRS. However, a federal district court dismissed the suit in 2023, and that dismissal was later upheld, with the courts relying on the third-party doctrine. NCLA contends this precedent—originally used in targeted investigations of individuals—cannot be justified when applied to mass data collection in the digital economy. Their position: “The Justices should return the doctrine to that focused, limited foundation or do away with it entirely.” This view echoes broader concerns in the judiciary, including Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s assertion that the doctrine is “ill suited to the digital age.”

Mark Chenoweth, president of NCLA, emphasized the broader stakes: “The third-party doctrine is a Fourth Amendment abomination. People have little choice in the digital age but to share private information with third-party service providers. Doing so does not surrender their property or privacy interests in that data, so the Court should require government agencies to obtain search warrants to access it.” Senior Litigation Counsel John Vecchione added:

While law enforcement agencies warn that curtailing the doctrine could hamper criminal investigations, digital rights advocates argue that robust constitutional protections are essential as cryptocurrencies and decentralized platforms become central to financial life.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.05056+0.41%
Major
MAJOR$0.17042+1.00%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
Bitcoin
BTC$118,225.59+0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1263+2.76%
Ethereum
ETH$4,540.13+3.27%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 17:12
“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai9684xtpa), Maji Da Ge placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range, with his long position
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1263+2.76%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1355+6.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,540.13+3.27%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 17:07

Trending News

More

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services

Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low