Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.18) PANews 2024/12/18 10:45

MEME $0.001991 +2.89% MEMES $0.00008812 -0.11% FAT $0.002798 +2.04%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends! 🗓12/18 Update:

$PENGU fat penguin airdrop, on-chain transaction volume exceeded 1 billion US dollars, exceeding the total transaction volume of CEX in the same period

Ai Agent popularity declines, $Fartcoin market value exceeds $800 million

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!