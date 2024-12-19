Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.19) PANews 2024/12/19 11:12

SHIFU $0.00001142 --% MEME $0.001991 +2.89% MEMES $0.0000881 -0.10%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends! 🗓12/19 Update:

Bao Shifu shorted online, meme coins collectively pulled back, a small part of the fast pass market insisted on charging forward

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!