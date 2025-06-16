Trend Research covers another 100,000 ETH options PANews 2025/06/16 10:04

JUNE $0.0939 -4.76% ETH $4,540.29 +3.27%

PANews reported on June 16 that JackYi, founder of LD Capital, posted on the X platform that secondary investment institution Trend Research continued to buy 100,000 Ethereum (ETH) call options.