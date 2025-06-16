Trump on Middle East Chaos: ‘It’s Possible We Could Get Involved’ as Markets Brace for Fallout

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 04:40
U
U$0.02266-11.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.324+2.76%
GET
GET$0.011858-1.35%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0938-4.86%

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the crypto economy edged up 0.92%, cruising at a total valuation of $3.29 trillion. Gold ticked higher by 1.37%, and silver posted a modest 0.17% gain against the U.S. dollar over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, last week’s stock market momentum faded after an Israeli airstrike on Iran prompted a counterattack. At the same time, Israel has called on the U.S. to take action against Iran’s reported nuclear ambitions.

Trump Talks Peace, Blames Biden as Markets Slide, and U.S. Weighs Action

This weekend markets remained on edge, and up until June 12, 2025, U.S. equities had been climbing steadily—until Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting nuclear sites, military targets, and high-ranking officials. By Friday, June 13, the mood had shifted sharply, with U.S. stock indexes closing in the red: the Dow Jones fell 1.79%, the Nasdaq dipped 1.3%, the S&P 500 slid 1.13%, and the NYSE Composite lost 1.08%, bringing the recent bull streak to a screeching halt amid rising Middle East tensions.

In a brief exchange reported by ABC’s Rachel Scott this weekend, she asked U.S. President Trump about Israel’s push for American support in dismantling Iran’s alleged nuclear program. “We’re not involved in it,” Trump told the reporter. “It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved,” he added.

On Truth Social, Trump took a victory lap for brokering peace deals during his first term, pointing to efforts in hotspots like India-Pakistan, Serbia-Kosovo, and Egypt-Ethiopia. He further voiced optimism that Israel and Iran could strike a deal soon, crediting diplomatic momentum to their sway. Trump also slammed the Biden administration for making “some very stupid decisions” that “hurt the longer term prospects,” but vowed he’d make things right again.

He added:

The trading crowd had reason to smile Sunday, with the crypto market nearly tacking on a full percentage point by day’s end. Bitcoin (BTC) edged up about 0.52%, while ethereum ( ETH) climbed 1.3% by 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. A handful of altcoins followed suit, and among the top ten by market cap, solana ( SOL) led the charge with a 6% boost against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, global crypto trading volume dipped 7.7% compared to Saturday, totaling roughly $78.28 billion by Sunday afternoon. Precious metals also held their ground this week, notching gains of their own. Gold is glimmering with a 1.37% daily gain, up 3.47% on the week and 7.9% over the past month.

Silver’s showing a mild 0.17% lift today, but it’s been on a tear this month, climbing more than 10% since mid-May. As tensions escalate and markets wobble, investors may begin rethinking specific market plays and reallocating capital. Volatility often breeds opportunity, but uncertainty still looms large.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.05063+0.49%
Major
MAJOR$0.17051+0.43%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
Bitcoin
BTC$118,222.93+0.43%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1264+2.51%
Ethereum
ETH$4,544.44+3.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 17:12
Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latin America, has completed its expansion into U.S. markets, trading on OTCQX under the ticker MLIZY. The company is focused on promoting its proposal in U.S. markets, aiming to attract foreign capital enticed by its bitcoin initiatives. Meliuz Crosses Over to U.S. Markets, Starts Trading on OTCQX Meliuz, […]
U
U$0.02266-15.76%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 16:30

Trending News

More

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services