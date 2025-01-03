A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

PANews
2025/01/03 14:09
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08206+3.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001989+2.57%

Original: Meme Radar

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

The Meme Coin market has experienced unprecedented growth in 2024. Let’s review the most memorable moments of the year.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Market size and growth

According to CoinGecko, meme coins have become the most popular cryptocurrency narrative in 2024, accounting for 31% of market attention.

  • The total market value soared from US$20 billion in 2023 to US$140 billion in 2024, an increase of 600%.
  • The number of meme coins entering the top 100 by market capitalization increased by 5 to 8.
  • The number of meme coins listed on Binance increased by 9, reaching a total of 15.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Blue Chip Meme Coin Development

In 2024, multiple Meme coin projects will reach a market value of 1 billion US dollars and become blue chips, including traditional strong currencies such as BONK, PEPE, DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI, and emerging projects such as BRETT, FARTCOIN, MOG, POPCAT, PENGU, WIF, PNUT, NOT, MEW, GOAT, A16Z, etc.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Solana becomes the most popular Meme coin public chain in 2024. The number of Meme coins with a market value of more than $1 billion on major public chains has increased significantly, showing the diversified development of the Meme coin ecosystem.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Market Data

According to Pumpfun statistics:

  • Total number of tokens issued: 5,099,235
  • Successful breakthrough projects: 69,197
  • Success rate: 1.36%

November was the most active month, during which the Gen Z Quant runaway incident occurred and the new token issuance reached 1.248 million.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Meme Coin Celebrity Influence

In 2024, many KOLs including Ansem , Unipcs (aka 'Bonk Guy') , Murad , Free , Frank , him , m , Tiger , IGGY AZALEA , kook , zac.eth , WF , Crash , Taiki Maeda, etc. had a significant impact on the Meme coin market.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

What did Degens say in 2024? The following quotes are a true record of the daily conversations of cryptocurrency market participants and reflect the current market sentiment.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

It is worth noting that several celebrity-endorsed Meme coin projects were eventually confirmed to be scams, including projects endorsed by several well-known artists, such as $hawk (Haliey Welch), $wap (Cardi B), $lilpump (Lil Pump), $mami (Mikaela Lafuente), $jenne (Caitlyn Jenner), $Davio (Davido), $jason (Jason Derulo) and $king (Sean Kingston).

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Evolution of market narrative

Several notable Memecoin themes emerged throughout the year, including:

  • Dogecoin Series
  • Cat Coin Series
  • Politically Related Coins
  • Celebrity Coin
  • National Theme Coins
  • Male cultural currency
  • Imitation coins, etc.
  • Tiktok
  • Animal Justice
  • AI

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Common tools

The most commonly used trading tools by Meme community users include GMGN.Ai , BullX , Photon , ApePro , MEVX , Shuriken , Trojan , Sigma , pepe boost , Meta , Banana Gun and SolTradingBot .

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Looking ahead to 2025, the Meme coin market is expected to remain vibrant. As the ecosystem continues to mature, more innovative projects and investment opportunities are expected to emerge.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
Startup
STARTUP$0.005688-15.96%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981+8.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981+8.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:16
Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Bitcoin could reach $150,000 before facing a bear market, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said in a recent interview. The Canary CEO cited a confluence of sustained inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—projected at over $1 billion weekly—a persistently dovish Federal Reserve outlook despite lingering inflation concerns, and accelerating institutional adoption that has driven […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 18:30

Trending News

More

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose increased holdings next week

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation