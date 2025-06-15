A crypto trader was kidnapped in France and later released due to insufficient account funds PANews 2025/06/15 21:23

JUNE $0.0938 -4.86%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to euro1, a 26-year-old trader was kidnapped on his way back to his home in Juvisy-sur-Orge on the night of Friday to Saturday. The man with 40,000 followers on TikTok was forcibly taken to a stolen car by four kidnappers. It is reported that the victim had been beaten and the kidnappers demanded 50,000 euros in cryptocurrency from him. After checking his account balance and finding that the amount was small, the kidnappers released him because they found that the victim did not have the required amount. The case has now been taken over by the Specialized Crime Investigation Department.