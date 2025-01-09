Will the price of Bitcoin plummet again?

PANews
2025/01/09 11:32
MAY
MAY$0,05044+0,27%

Will the price of Bitcoin plummet again?

Original text: Biraajmaan Tamuly , Cointelegraph

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Bitcoin (BTC) price fell again on Jan. 8, forming a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart. This intraday drop was BTC’s second-largest drop in nearly 19 weeks.

Will the price of Bitcoin plummet again?

Amid uncertainty surrounding market dynamics, Bitcoin traders and commentators offered their insights on a possible correction below $90,000.

Stablecoin supply enters the "price discovery" stage

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that job creation reached 8.1 million at the end of November, higher than the expected 7.74 million. This data showed that the U.S. economy is improving, causing the stock market and cryptocurrency market to weaken, and Bitcoin immediately crashed from $102,760 to $92,500.

While this development has sparked broader bearish expectations, cryptocurrency analyst Miles Deutcher noted that stablecoin supply has entered the "price discovery" phase, meaning there is more liquidity available in the current crypto ecosystem. The increase in stablecoin supply suggests that more funds may flow in in the coming months.

Will the price of Bitcoin plummet again?

Market analyst Jamie Coutts holds a similar view, believing that more liquidity will flow in, which may lead to higher BTC prices in six months. Based on the strength of the US dollar, Coutts said that Bitcoin could have fallen to $80,000, but the potential strength of BTC market buying shows that market expectations are still high.

The current bull run has shown more liquidity compared to previous bull runs. Data analyst Roman Zinovyev recently highlighted that the USD volume of Binance spot markets has gradually increased since 2020. As shown in the chart, the Americas market share reached an all-time high of 42% during the 2024-2025 period.

Will the price of Bitcoin plummet again?

Does On-Chain Data Point to a Bitcoin Rally?

Strong on-chain developments do not negate the fact that Bitcoin’s 5.15% drop wiped out four days of gains. The probability of an immediate rebound after a drop of 5% or more is also not optimistic.

Will the price of Bitcoin plummet again?

As shown in the figure, Bitcoin has experienced 15 pullbacks of 5% or more since January 2024. Of these 15 times, BTC has rebounded immediately only 3 times, which is only a 20% probability. Therefore, from a probability perspective, it is unlikely that BTC will experience a strong rise immediately.

Cryptocurrency trader Krillin mentioned that Bitcoin could accumulate between $92,000 and $90,000 in January before seeing a market pullback in the coming month.

Cryptocurrency and stock investor Jelle expressed a similar view after market buying failed to keep BTC above $100,000. The investor expects lows near $90,000 to be hit and said: "Back to the original plan; wait for the lows to be hit before making new highs."

A deeper Bitcoin plunge could occur if there is a daily close below $90,000. Such a level would confirm an inverse head and shoulders pattern, which could have serious consequences. For example, BTC could fall further by 20% with a price target of $71,500.

Will the price of Bitcoin plummet again?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
Startup
STARTUP$0,005722-15,35%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0981+8,51%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Bitcoin could reach $150,000 before facing a bear market, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said in a recent interview. The Canary CEO cited a confluence of sustained inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—projected at over $1 billion weekly—a persistently dovish Federal Reserve outlook despite lingering inflation concerns, and accelerating institutional adoption that has driven […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 18:30
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose increased holdings next week

Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose increased holdings next week

PANews reported on August 17 that Michael Saylor once again released Bitcoin Tracker information on the X platform, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week. He wrote: "The
MAY
MAY$0,05048+0,45%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 20:03

Trending News

More

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose increased holdings next week

Traders increase bets on at least two Fed rate cuts by end-2025

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation