Circle CEO: Stablecoins will soon have their “iPhone moment”

PANews
2025/06/15 14:23
FORM
FORM$3.7741+0.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.0084+3.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.108+16.12%
SOON
SOON$0.2852-10.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00196+4.81%

PANews reported on June 15 that Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire emphasized on the X platform that stablecoins are the most useful form of currency ever. “We have not yet reached the ‘iPhone moment’ when developers around the world will realize the power and opportunities of programmable digital currencies on the Internet, just as they saw the unlocking of programmable mobile devices. It will come soon.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01521-0.32%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001298-1.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.108+16.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

OpenMind is a technology company developing a decentralized operating system for robots and autonomous agents. At the time of writing, the project allows you to register for the waitlist and complete simple social tasks to earn points. The team has raised $20 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and […] Сообщение OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 22:31
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.0238-6.86%
MAY
MAY$0.05016+0.48%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001531+9.43%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30

Trending News

More

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

Bitcoin Standard Treasury: Will increase Bitcoin holdings to more than 50,000