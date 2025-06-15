Data: More than $57 million of XRP transferred to Coinbase PANews 2025/06/15 11:10

MORE $0.10058 +0.77% XRP $3.115 +0.06% JUNE $0.0957 -2.94% WALLET $0.02846 +2.89%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 26,896,993 XRP (US$57,737,202) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.