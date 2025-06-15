A whale withdrew about $4.48 million of ENA from Bytbit 1 hour ago PANews 2025/06/15 10:41

JUNE $0.0957 -2.94% ENA $0.7194 +1.19%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale withdrew 15.15 million ENA from Bytbit an hour ago, worth about 4.48 million US dollars.