Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.24)

2025/01/24
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/24 Update:
$VINE Yesterday's best quick pass, VINECOIN issued by the short video platform Vine
$ALON Pump.fun co-created Alon Cohen related meme coin, slightly controversial
$YZI Binance Labs changed its name to YZI Labs $YZI quickly closed the door

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

