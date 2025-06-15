Bitcoin as DeFi Fuel: Altcoin Communities Mull BTC Reserves and Incentive Pools

2025/06/15
As publicly listed firms continue integrating bitcoin into their balance sheets, crypto communities like Cardano and Polkadot have discussed echoing this strategy, deploying the leading digital currency in their own operations.

Altcoin Teams Eye Bitcoin for DeFi Power and Treasury Backing

This week, the Polkadot community is weighing a proposal to gradually exchange 500,000 DOT for bitcoin (BTC) over the course of a year, applying a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach to ease into the shift. The intent is to establish a bitcoin reserve aimed at supporting long-term stability and fueling DeFi-related incentives. The proposal is under discussion on Polkadot governance forums and social media, with no final decision yet.

Moreover, the conversation includes the potential use of Threshold Network’s wrapped bitcoin (BTC) token, tBTC. At current rates, converting the 500,000 DOT would yield a hair over 18 BTC. “This proposal will convert 500,000 DOT into tBTC over the course of a year using Hydration’s ‘rolling DCA’ feature,” the proposal states. “After a short accumulation period, chunks of 0.005 tBTC will be provided as liquidity into the Hydration Omnipool.”

The proposal adds:

Alongside this, in a recent Youtube video, Charles Hoskinson outlined a vision for building a decentralized sovereign wealth fund for Cardano, proposing to allocate a portion of its treasury—roughly $100 million in ADA—toward diversification into stablecoins such as USDA and iUSD, as well as bitcoin (BTC). Mirroring the model of traditional sovereign wealth funds, it could produce yield, with returns funneled back into the Cardano ecosystem.

Additionally, Hoskinson notes it might bolster the network’s BTC-focused DeFi by seeding it with bitcoin liquidity. While these proposals remain speculative, they signal a subtle yet notable shift: even altcoin ecosystems appear increasingly drawn to bitcoin as a foundation for long-term resilience. Whether this results in full treasury reallocations or not, the conversation itself suggests that, beneath the branding wars, some communities may quietly acknowledge bitcoin’s gravity—and possibly, its role as the ultimate reserve asset in crypto finance.

