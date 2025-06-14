Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 0.45% to 126.41 T PANews 2025/06/14 20:33

T $0.01715 +3.18% JUNE $0.0941 -4.56% BLOCK $0.1673 -0.65%

PANews reported on June 14 that Cloverpool data showed that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining underwent a mining difficulty adjustment at block height 901,152, with the mining difficulty reduced by 0.45% to 126.41 T.