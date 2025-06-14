Insider: LianLian Digital is actively exploring the application for stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, China

PANews
2025/06/14 17:53
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01897-2.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.092-1.70%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.00024--%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Daily Economic Daily, people familiar with the matter revealed that following the news that Ant International plans to apply for stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, China, LianLian Digital is also actively exploring the possibility of applying for relevant licenses in the above regions. LianLian Digital has currently established a dedicated team to promote stablecoin-related projects and conduct use case research. LianLian Digital currently holds a total of 65 payment licenses in various regions around the world, and its wholly-owned subsidiary DFX Labs Company Limited also obtained a virtual asset trading platform (VATP) license issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in December 2024. The outside world believes that this VATP license will be able to produce synergies with the stablecoin license that the group may obtain in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001299-0.15%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000626-1.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001961+1.97%
Farcana
FAR$0.000331--%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 15:13
Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

PANews reported on August 16 that Jupiter tweeted that it will stake up to $580 million of SOL in the JLP fund pool through the native staking mechanism. This move
Solana
SOL$188.19-4.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1367-0.58%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-39.95%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.0005065+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 14:03
Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it has entered into two ten-year high-performance computing colocation agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack. Financial and Corporate Backing Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it had entered two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements with artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform Fluidstack. As part of […]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08325-7.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-1.67%
Particl
PART$0.1741-0.11%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 13:30

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising