Interpretation: "Big companies" are targeting stablecoins, Xiaomi, Ant, and JD.com have all made plans PANews 2025/06/14 18:13

PANews reported on June 14 that according to the National Business Daily, Ant International and Ant Digits plan to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license, and Lianlian Digital is also exploring the application for a license in Hong Kong. Xiaomi's Tianxing Bank announced a stablecoin cooperation with JD.com's JD Coin Chain Technology, which has also become the first batch of stablecoin issuers in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's "sandbox" participants. The stablecoin market is expanding rapidly, and the global total market value has climbed to approximately US$246.382 billion. In the international market, Bank of America, PayPal, etc. have announced the development of stablecoins, targeting the cross-border payment market. Mastercard will add a "stablecoin settlement" option in April 2025 to promote merchant adoption.