Trump Media Announces SEC Declares Bitcoin Treasury Filing Effective

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 09:45
U
U$0.02266-15.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.04913+0.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.284+2.49%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0853-0.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0941-4.85%

Trump Media is unleashing a groundbreaking bitcoin treasury arsenal with SEC clearance, fueling an aggressive multi-billion-dollar expansion across fintech, media, and decentralized finance dominance.

Trump Media’s Bitcoin Treasury Deal Turns Real as SEC Declares Filing Effective

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) announced June 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared effective its registration statement related to a bitcoin treasury deal. This development supports the company’s broader expansion strategy, which includes raising significant capital through what it describes as one of the largest bitcoin treasury initiatives undertaken by a public company. Simultaneously, the company filed a final prospectus outlining terms for the resale of securities connected to the transaction.

“In accordance with the company’s obligations arising from the previously-disclosed debt and equity agreements with approximately fifty investors that yielded approximately $2.3 billion in total proceeds—one of the largest bitcoin treasury deals for a public company,” Trump Media explained, adding:

These instruments represent the underlying financial framework through which Trump Media aims to support its broader ambitions in digital media and financial technology. Additionally, the registration includes a universal shelf, offering the company enhanced optionality for future capital raises, although there are no immediate plans to issue further securities under this provision.

Devin Nunes, CEO and president of Trump Media, articulated the company’s goals moving forward: “We’re aggressively implementing our plans to expand the Company, our offerings, and our capabilities. By simultaneously enhancing and growing our social media platform, TV streaming platform, and our Fintech brand while establishing a bitcoin treasury, we aim to continue rapidly transforming Trump Media into an indispensable company for the expanding customer base of the Patriot Economy.” Advocates of bitcoin-integrated treasury strategies assert that such moves may serve as hedges against macroeconomic volatility while aligning firms with the future of decentralized finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1269+3.17%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001993+3.96%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008842-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
Bitcoin
BTC$118,294.13+0.73%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1269+3.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,541.99+3.30%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 17:12
Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latin America, has completed its expansion into U.S. markets, trading on OTCQX under the ticker MLIZY. The company is focused on promoting its proposal in U.S. markets, aiming to attract foreign capital enticed by its bitcoin initiatives. Meliuz Crosses Over to U.S. Markets, Starts Trading on OTCQX Meliuz, […]
U
U$0.02266-15.76%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 16:30

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range