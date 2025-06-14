An address suspected to be associated with ConsenSys bought another 5,463 ETH, worth about $14 million PANews 2025/06/14 09:20

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 3 hours ago, a whale/institutional address (possibly related to ConsenSys) purchased another 5,463 ETH (worth $14 million) through over-the-counter (OTC) transactions. In the past two weeks, the whale/institution has received a total of 166,199 ETH (worth $435 million), with an average cost of about $2,618.