Gotbit founder sentenced to 8 months for crypto wash trading scam

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:11
Multichain
MULTI$0,08551+1,64%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,0000041+2,50%

Aleksei Andriunin, founder and CEO of crypto market maker Gotbit, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in a multi-million-dollar wash trading scheme that inflated trading volumes for various cryptocurrencies.

The sentencing was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley in Boston, following Andriunin’s guilty plea in March 2025 to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit market manipulation.

The 26-year-old, a dual citizen of Russia and Portugal, was arrested in Portugal in October 2024 and extradited to the U.S. in February 2025. As part of a plea agreement, Andriunin agreed to forfeit $23 million in stablecoins held in crypto wallets linked to Gotbit.

Gotbit Consulting LLC, the firm he founded, was also sentenced to five years’ probation and is required to cease operations.

The company admitted to offering wash trading services between 2018 and 2024, manipulating trading volumes to help client tokens appear more active and gain listings on exchanges and CoinMarketCap.

Gotbit’s blockchain evasion

Prosecutors said Gotbit used multiple accounts to avoid blockchain detection and received tens of millions of dollars in client payments for these services. Tokens involved in the scheme included Robo Inu and Saitama. 

Company directors Fedor Kedrov and Qawi Jalili were also indicted.

Gotbit is the third crypto market maker charged in relation to illegal trading practices, following actions against MyTrade and CLS Global, according to the Justice Department.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a separate civil enforcement action against Gotbit for securities law violations.

As part of his sentence, Andriunin will also serve one year of supervised release and is barred from crypto-related activity during that period.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists

Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Crowdfund Insider, Thailand will launch the TouristDigiPay program next Monday, allowing foreign tourists to exchange cryptocurrencies for Thai baht for payment in
Share
PANews2025/08/17 11:36
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

According to PANews on August 17, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,270.18, with a total
Bitcoin
BTC$118 089,52+0,49%
ELYSIA
EL$0,005063-0,51%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 11:16
The Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court concluded a case of fundraising fraud on a digital collection platform

The Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court concluded a case of fundraising fraud on a digital collection platform

PANews reported on August 17th that the Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court (hereinafter referred to as the Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court) recently concluded a second-instance criminal case involving digital
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000079+2,59%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01969+4,90%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 11:49

Trending News

More

Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

The Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court concluded a case of fundraising fraud on a digital collection platform

Henan Provincial People's Congress: The Ministry of Public Security is studying and formulating relevant regulations for virtual currencies, and local governments should not formulate them on their ow

First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed