US Senate to vote on amended stablecoin bill on June 17 PANews 2025/06/13 23:27

TRUMP $9.302 +2.89% LIBERTY $0.13065 -2.38% JUNE $0.0941 -4.85% ACT $0.04138 +3.21%

Though concerns about the Trump family’s connections to World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin shadowed debate on the GENIUS Act, the bill is closer to passing the Senate.