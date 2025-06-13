Cardano founder proposes to exchange $100 million ADA for BTC and stablecoins to revitalize DeFi

PANews reported on June 13 that according to CoinDesk, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposed in a live broadcast to use $100 million of ADA in the treasury to exchange for Bitcoin and stablecoins (USDM, USDA) to increase the proportion of stablecoins on the chain and the DeFi ecosystem. He said that this move would not impact the ADA market and refuted liquidity concerns. Currently, stablecoins on the Cardano chain only account for about 10% of TVL, far lower than the scale of Solana's stablecoin ecosystem. The proposal is at odds with the view that Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation, previously emphasized that "TVL is not a key indicator."

