SEC appoints Jamie Selway as Director of Trading and Markets

2025/06/13 20:59
PANews reported on June 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appointed Jamie Selway as head of the Trading and Markets Division.

Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists

Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Crowdfund Insider, Thailand will launch the TouristDigiPay program next Monday, allowing foreign tourists to exchange cryptocurrencies for Thai baht for payment in
PANews2025/08/17 11:36
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

According to PANews on August 17, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,270.18, with a total
PANews2025/08/17 11:16
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
PANews2025/05/01 17:30

