USDC Treasury minted $98.25 million USDC on Ethereum

PANews
2025/06/13 18:30
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0926+0.32%

PANews reported on June 13 that Whale Alert monitoring showed that at 18:26 Beijing time, USDC issuer USDC Treasury minted 98,254,712 USDC on Ethereum, worth approximately US$98,195,759.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+2.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.124-1.22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0926+0.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:09
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,456.87-1.46%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01394-0.14%
Sign
SIGN$0.06953-0.77%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 18:02

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm

OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

SEC Is Mobilizing All Branches To Make U.S. A Global Crypto Hub, Chair Paul Atkins Says