BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH PANews 2025/06/13 18:18

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, after purchasing VIXBT, the BSC Foundation once again spent money to buy three assets: CAKE and LISTA for US$100,000 each, and MOOLAH for US$25,000.