U.S. agency directs mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider crypto assets

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 14:22
Jambo
J$0.103-6.36%
U
U$0.02391-5.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0962+3.44%
SOON
SOON$0.2895-4.61%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0003203+3.52%

Crypto holdings could soon count toward U.S. mortgages under a new directive by the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

In a directive issued by FHFA director William J. Pulte on June 25, the agency instructed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop proposals for including cryptocurrency holdings in single-family mortgage risk assessments. Previously, digital assets have not been included in mortgage lenders’ risk models unless they are converted to fiat. 

This policy marks a major shift in the way borrower reserves may be assessed, possibly enabling crypto assets to be considered when approving loans without first being converted into U.S. dollars. Before implementation, each institution must submit board-approved proposals. Only holdings that can be verified on regulated U.S. exchanges will be taken into consideration.

The directive called for extra protections to ensure sound underwriting practices and take market volatility into account. Critics have pointed out that the measure does not include self-custodied assets, which might prevent crypto-native users who value decentralization from participating.

Concerns have also been raised about Pulte’s family’s cryptocurrency ties. As of January 2025, his spouse reportedly owned between $500,000 and $1 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL). Although there are no accusations of misconduct, the timing has sparked questions about potential conflicts of interest.

This is not the first time crypto has been accepted as legitimate collateral in U.S. financial systems.  In June, JPMorgan Chase began accepting spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, such as BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, as loan collateral. Despite not being directly related to cryptocurrency, the exposure represents a big change in policy for a major traditional bank. 

Federally chartered cryptocurrency bank Anchorage Digital also offers crypto-backed loans through its collaboration with Arch Lending, accepting Solana, Ethereum (ETH), and Bitcoin as collateral. At the same time, BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, is now accepted as collateral for institutional trading on exchanges like Deribit and Crypto.com. 

These developments show that traditional finance is becoming more comfortable using digital assets as collateral. With the adoption of the FHFA’s crypto directive, crypto-backed mortgages may become a standard in U.S. housing finance, giving holders of digital assets access to greater financial inclusion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01972+5.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.093--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06507+1.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:52
Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001793+2.45%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+3.89%
AaveToken
AAVE$305.93+4.75%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42

Trending News

More

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps