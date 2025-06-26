Mega Matrix, a US listed company, announced its first purchase of 12 BTC

PANews
2025/06/26 09:45
Bitcoin
BTC$118,349.39+0.73%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0922-0.86%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to PR Newswire, Mega Matrix Inc., a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that it had bought 12 bitcoins for the first time, with an average price of US$105,554. The company announced last month that its board of directors had approved Bitcoin and Ethereum as treasury reserve assets in an effort to enhance its long-term balance sheet.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0997+7.20%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001788+2.17%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+3.89%
AaveToken
AAVE$305.5+4.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42

Trending News

More

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps