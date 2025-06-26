A wallet that minted TRUMP transferred $3.13 million worth of TRUMP to a new wallet PANews 2025/06/26 09:02

TRUMP $9.24 +0.73% JUNE $0.0922 -0.86% WALLET $0.02838 +1.93%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet that once minted TRUMP tokens transferred 347,439 TRUMP (worth US$3.13 million) to a newly created wallet funded by Coinbase.