Coinbase launches Cardano and Litecoin wrapped tokens cbADA and cbLTC on Base PANews 2025/06/26 08:30

PANews June 26 news, according to Cryptoslate, Coinbase announced early this morning that it will launch Cardano and Litecoin’s wrapped tokens cbADA and cbLTC on its Layer2 network Base, completing the previously announced four wrapped token issuance plans (including cbDOGE and cbXRP launched in early June). The current on-chain reserve proof shows that 11,364 LTC and 2,963,259 ADA have been locked in the custody address as underlying assets.