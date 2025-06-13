DeFi Development Corp. Secures $5 Billion Equity to Boost Solana-Focused Strategy

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 14:30
DeFi Development Corp. has announced a $5 billion equity line of credit to strengthen its Solana-focused treasury and accelerate its SOL per share growth strategy, marking a major commitment to the expanding Solana ecosystem.

$5 Billion Equity Line to Drive DeFi Dev Corp’s Solana Accumulation

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV), the first publicly listed U.S. company with a treasury strategy centered on Solana, has announced a $5 billion equity line of credit (ELOC) with RK Capital Management LLC.

According to the announcement, this move provides DFDV with the flexibility to issue shares over time rather than locking into volatile market pricing, allowing the company to raise capital strategically.

The proceeds will directly support DeFi Dev Corp’s ongoing SOL accumulation strategy, aimed at boosting its proprietary SOL per share (SPS) metric, a unique measure of how much SOL backs each share of the company’s stock. Beyond passive holding, DFDV actively stakes its SOL reserves via its validator nodes, earning network rewards while supporting Solana’s infrastructure.

Joseph Onorati, CEO of DeFi Dev Corp., spoke about the equity funding as a significant scaling opportunity for the firm’s Solana treasury model.

Alongside its crypto initiatives, DFDV also operates an AI-powered SaaS platform serving over a million annual users in the commercial real estate sector. This dual-pronged strategy demonstrates the company’s commitment to combining traditional fintech services with next-generation blockchain investments.

