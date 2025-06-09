XRP, Solana, Cardano Could Join Nasdaq’s Crypto Index

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/09 16:37
Solana
SOL$193.27+3.99%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239079+2.85%
XRP
XRP$3.1258+0.44%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.286+2.47%

Nasdaq has filed a proposed rule change with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to expand its benchmark Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) to include Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Stellar Lumens (XLM).

The June 2 Form 8-K filing with the SEC, if approved, will see the altcoins tracked in the NCI alongside crypto market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as other altcoins such as Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC) and Uniswap (UNI).

Nasdaq

Proposed Rule Change Could Address Existing Tracking Issue

If the rule change is approved, it will also address a current tracking issue between the NCI and the Hasdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ). 

The latter is designed to track the NCI, but instead tracks the US-compliant Nasdaq Crypto US Settlement Price Index (NCIUS) that only includes Bitcoin and Ethereum due to regulatory constraints. This creates a mismatch in performance between the NCI and NCIQ.

If the proposal gets the greenlight, it will eliminate the tracking issue and performance mismatch by allowing the NCIQ to track the full NCI, essentially making the NCI a more diverse ETF that tracks 9 coins instead of just BTC and ETH.

A final determination regarding the rule change is expected from the SEC by Nov. 2, 2025 following a period for public comments and regulatory review. 

Prices Barely React To The News

The news had little effect on the XRP price, which edged up a fraction of a percentage in the last 24 hours to trade at $2.22 as of 2:34 a.m. EST, according to CoinMarketCap. 

Similarly, SOL managed a slight gain in the past 24 hours, while XLM and ADA both recorded minor decreases in their respective prices during the same period.

 Related Articles:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
Bitcoin
BTC$118,350.23+0.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1271+4.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,552.17+3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 17:12
Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latin America, has completed its expansion into U.S. markets, trading on OTCQX under the ticker MLIZY. The company is focused on promoting its proposal in U.S. markets, aiming to attract foreign capital enticed by its bitcoin initiatives. Meliuz Crosses Over to U.S. Markets, Starts Trading on OTCQX Meliuz, […]
U
U$0.02266-10.78%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 16:30
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05171+11.66%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.4+10.96%
TONCOIN
TON$3.498+0.60%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.033417+3.22%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004686--%
WINK
WIN$0.00006332+3.31%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:12

Trending News

More

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services