Court Slams My Big Coin With $25M Penalty Over False Cryptocurrency Claims

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 12:30
A staggering $25 million in penalties and restitution has been levied in a landmark federal court ruling, exposing a sham crypto project that duped investors with bogus claims of gold backing and market viability.

CFTC Secures Judgment Against My Big Coin for Crypto Fraud Scheme

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on June 11 that a Massachusetts federal court issued a final default judgment against two individuals and two companies for orchestrating a deceptive digital asset scheme. Mark Gillespie of Michigan, John Roche of California, and Nevada-based My Big Coin Pay Inc. and My Big Coin Inc. were found liable for defrauding customers through misleading claims about a virtual currency called My Big Coin (MBC). The CFTC outlined:

The judgment stems from fraudulent conduct that took place between 2014 and 2017. During that time, the defendants promoted MBC as a legitimate, gold-backed cryptocurrency that was in active circulation. The court found these claims to be entirely fabricated, resulting in more than $6 million collected from at least 28 individuals.

The money was largely misappropriated by co-conspirator Randall Crater, who has already been convicted and sentenced to 100 months in prison. Another named individual, Michael Kruger, was dismissed from the case following his death.

Although the court mandated restitution, the CFTC warned that asset recovery is uncertain, citing concerns that the defendants may lack sufficient resources to repay victims. Nonetheless, digital asset advocates maintain that targeted enforcement actions like this should be separated from the broader industry. They argue that regulatory clarity, not broad skepticism, is essential to the growth and legitimacy of blockchain-based finance.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
PANews2025/08/17 17:12
Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latin America, has completed its expansion into U.S. markets, trading on OTCQX under the ticker MLIZY. The company is focused on promoting its proposal in U.S. markets, aiming to attract foreign capital enticed by its bitcoin initiatives. Meliuz Crosses Over to U.S. Markets, Starts Trading on OTCQX Meliuz, […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 16:30
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:12

