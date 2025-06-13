Donald Trump Warns Fed: Slash Rates or I’ll “Force Something” – Powell’s Job Still Safe

2025/06/13
President Donald Trump has escalated his public feud with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, branding him a “numbskull” while simultaneously pledging not to fire the central bank chief despite mounting frustration over the Fed’s reluctance to slash interest rates.

Speaking at a White House event Thursday, Trump delivered his harshest criticism of Powell’s monetary policy approach, claiming that lowering rates by just one percentage point could save the United States $300 billion annually, while a two-point reduction would generate $600 billion in savings.

Why Trump Wants to ‘Force Something’

Trump’s latest verbal assault marks the third time in two days that his administration has publicly targeted Powell. It follows similar criticisms from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Vice President JD Vance, who called the Fed’s stance “monetary malpractice.”

The coordinated pressure campaign came from the administration’s growing impatience with the central bank’s independence, particularly as Trump faces re-election pressures and seeks to demonstrate economic leadership.

Despite repeatedly calling Powell “Too Late” and questioning why firing him would be controversial, Trump stopped short of threatening termination, instead ominously suggesting he “may have to force something” if rate cuts don’t materialize soon.

The timing of Trump’s criticism appears strategic, coming as recent economic indicators show inflation cooling and energy prices declining due to increased domestic drilling under his “drill, baby, drill” energy policy.

Trump Vows Not to Sack Powell – Yet Threatens “I May Have to Force Something” if Fed Doesn’t Slash Rates Fast!US Inflation Rate Source: TradingEconomics

Powell’s current term as Fed chair expires in May 2026, and Trump has hinted that an announcement regarding his nominee for the next Fed chair could come soon.

Harvard legal experts suggest that while Trump may have constitutional authority to remove Powell, such a move would likely trigger severe market volatility and undermine the Fed’s credibility as an inflation fighter, potentially causing long-term interest rates to spike even if short-term rates were cut.

Presidential Pressure Campaign Intensifies Fed Independence Debate

The escalating confrontation between Trump and Powell is a fundamental clash over Federal Reserve independence with deep constitutional and economic implications.

Trump’s frustration stems from his belief that the current interest rate environment unnecessarily burdens federal borrowing costs, particularly as the government faces mounting short-term debt obligations approved during the Biden administration.

Trump Vows Not to Sack Powell – Yet Threatens “I May Have to Force Something” if Fed Doesn’t Slash Rates Fast!Europe Rate Cuts Source: European Central Bank

The president argued that Europe has implemented ten rate cuts while the Fed has delivered none, despite similar economic conditions and falling inflation metrics.

Legal scholars say that while the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 allows governors to be removed “for cause,” the Supreme Court’s recent decisions have gradually eroded the traditional “for cause” protections that independent agencies have enjoyed for 85 years.

Harvard Law School’s Daniel Tarullo, a former Fed Board member, suggests that three conservative justices have hinted at potentially treating the Federal Reserve differently from other agencies, possibly creating a carve-out based on the central bank’s historical precedent dating back to the First and Second Banks of the United States.

However, market dynamics may provide Powell with more protection than legal statutes, as any attempt to remove the Fed chair would likely trigger immediate and severe market reactions that would prove counterproductive to Trump’s economic objectives.

The anticipated market volatility is a powerful disincentive, particularly given that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has focused on maintaining stable 10-year Treasury rates, which are key for economic investment decisions.

Recent economic indicators have strengthened Trump’s argument for immediate monetary easing. Inflation data show continued price stability and energy costs declining due to expanded domestic oil production.

Trump Vows Not to Sack Powell – Yet Threatens “I May Have to Force Something” if Fed Doesn’t Slash Rates Fast!US Energy Inflation Source: TradingEconomics

The favorable Producer Price Index reading in May has calmed fears about tariff-induced inflation spikes, emboldening the administration to intensify pressure on the Fed while markets increasingly price in potential rate cuts later this year.

