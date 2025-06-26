Change in US crypto laws may affect charges in Do Kwon’s criminal case PANews 2025/06/26 01:43

In a Wednesday status conference, the judge overseeing the Terraform Labs co-founder’s case reportedly said he was “mindful of the GENIUS Act.”