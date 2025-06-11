Global Ledger experts uncovered unfrozen Garantex wallets with more than $15 million in them

Incrypted
2025/06/11 20:26
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041+0.58%
  • Global Ledger has published a new report on Garantex.
  • The organization’s experts have discovered the movement of about $15 million in crypto assets belonging to the supposedly inactive exchange.

Global Ledger experts have discovered unfrozen wallets of the sub-sanctioned exchange Garantex with assets worth more than $15 million. Capital movements on them continued even after USDT was blocked on the platform’s accounts.

The Garantex exchange effectively suspended operations on March 6, 2025. This was preceded by the freezing of the platform’s wallets by Tether, the USDT issuer. Stablecoin assets worth 2.5 billion rubles (about $28 million at the time) were blocked on the accounts.

Later, Global Ledger discovered that the Garantex team had launched a new project – the Grinex exchange. The platform actually continued to operate under a new brand.

However, as the organization’s experts managed to find out, Garantex had not only USDT, but also other crypto assets, including bitcoin, ERC20 and BEP20 tokens, as well as the new ruble-denominated A7A5 stablecoin.

According to the report, the exchange’s Ethereum (ETH) wallet, which had accumulated 3,265 ETH (about $8.6 million) by March 6, awakened by the end of the month. Between March 22 and June 4, 2025, 844.99 ETH was withdrawn from it, which was later laundered through the Tornado Cash mixer.

The movement of funds on the Garantex wallet. Source: Global Ledger report.

As of June 4, the said account still holds 2,334.25 ETH.

At the same time, Garantex, according to the report, controls 30.04 BTC. Most of these funds were accumulated on March 6, and on May 8, 2.2 BTC were transferred to the TRON network and settled in Grinex accounts.

The movement of bitcoins is under the control of Garantex. Source: Global Ledger report.

Garantex also controls about $4 million in crypto assets on the BNB Chain network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
Bitcoin
BTC$118,350.23+0.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1271+4.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,552.17+3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 17:12
Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latin America, has completed its expansion into U.S. markets, trading on OTCQX under the ticker MLIZY. The company is focused on promoting its proposal in U.S. markets, aiming to attract foreign capital enticed by its bitcoin initiatives. Meliuz Crosses Over to U.S. Markets, Starts Trading on OTCQX Meliuz, […]
U
U$0.02266-10.78%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 16:30
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05171+11.66%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.4+10.96%
TONCOIN
TON$3.498+0.60%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.033417+3.22%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004686--%
WINK
WIN$0.00006332+3.31%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:12

Trending News

More

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services